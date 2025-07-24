Backstage Country
North Carolina’s Best State Park

State parks can make for a fantastic trip no matter the season, but the end of summer and beginning of autumn just seems perfect.
Summer and fall are the perfect time to visit a state park. Actually, parks can make for a fantastic trip no matter the season, but there's something about the end of summer and beginning of autumn that just seems perfect for a getaway to one of these magical spots. What's wild is that so many people never visit these recreation spots in their area, either because they don't know about them or just don't realize the beauty they could experience at these places. Now, one travel outlet has determined the best one to visit in the area.

North Carolina's Top State Park

So, what is a state park? According to Merriam-Webster, it's "an area of land that is owned and protected by a U.S. state because of its natural beauty or its importance in history." Also, Campnab adds that it's a "park or protected area managed by the state. These areas are established due to their beauty, historical significance or recreational potential."

The Discover Blog has a feature up highlighting the best state parks in each state. These places "are giving national parks a run for their money, drawing an average of 807 million visitors annually," they note in the piece. They add that these areas are "known to offer the same amount of grandeur, history and natural beauty as any other wild place in the states."

For North Carolina, they love Jockey's Ridge. "The Great Smoky Mountains get a lot of love, and rightfully so, but did you know North Carolina is home to 41 beautiful state parks – one of which, Jockey's Ridge, is the tallest natural sand dune system in the Eastern United States," The Discover Blog notes in the story. "Jockey's Ridge contains three diverse ecosystems to explore: the Roanoke Sound, the dune system, and the maritime forest."

So, what's the difference between these state and local recreation areas? Advnture.com notes that "national parks tend to be larger and somewhat wilder, with less amenities and facilities than state parks, while the more popular national parks tend to be much busier than" the state ones. "However, both a relatively affordable to access, though reservations are often needed to visit a national park." Both make for a great trip, so there is really no reason not to visit any time of the year.

