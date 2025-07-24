Shooter Jennings Finds Three New Albums in Late Father’s Archives, Mystery Billboards Pop Up

Shooter Jennings has a confirmed release of previously unreleased material from his late father, Waylon Jennings, over 20 years after the death of the outlaw country legend. Calling the upcoming release a labor of love, Shooter is spearheading a campaign to preserve and share Waylon's legacy through a new three-album collection, the first of which, Songbird, will be released on Oct. 3.

"I've been waiting so long to share this with you. It hasn't been an easy road to get here, but it's been one that has given me a new purpose in life. I dug through my dad's old tapes and found a plethora of music by Waylon and the band at the peak of their abilities. For the stuff that wasn't totally finished, I brought out four of the remaining original members of his band to put the finishing touches on it."

The title track, "Songbird," was released last month and features background vocals from Elizabeth Cook and Ashley Monroe. The release was accompanied by a music video, which features some rare, never-before-seen footage of Jennings, heightening the emotional experience of long-time fans.

A highlight of the album is a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Songbird," breathing fresh life into a beloved song through Jennings' distinct voice and style.

A strange new series of billboards suddenly went up in Jennings' hometown of Littlefield, Texas, with Jennings' logo, and lyrics from Johnny Rodriguez's song "The Cowboy." The signs refer to Jennings' cowboy identity and solid Texas roots, but where they come from and what the billboards are advertising is a mystery.

Shooter Jennings and his team have yet to make any comments on the billboards, leaving fans with questions and reminiscing.