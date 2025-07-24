What Would You Do Wednesday Baseball Beanball

It didn't take long for the Country 103.7 listeners to decide on this week's What Would You Do Wednesday. The situation might be different when you play in the Big Leagues, but this time it was just kids.

Things are tense between my husband and me because of kids' baseball. My hubby instructed our 10-year-old son to throw at another player during their Little League game on Sunday. The opposing team's player is a pitcher and hit one of our players, so my husband instructed our son to throw at him for payback. I told my husband that he is terrible and shouldn't be teaching our son revenge tactics on a baseball field. Two wrongs don't make a right. My husband says that's not the way it works in baseball. Is my husband right or am I?