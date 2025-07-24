What Would You Do Wednesday Baseball Beanball

Backstage Country
Rob Tanner
A baseball near home plate with ballpark in background.
alancrosthwaite/Getty Images Royalty Free

It didn't take long for the Country 103.7 listeners to decide on this week's What Would You Do Wednesday. The situation might be different when you play in the Big Leagues, but this time it was just kids.

Here is the conflict.

Things are tense between my husband and me because of kids' baseball. My hubby instructed our 10-year-old son to throw at another player during their Little League game on Sunday. The opposing team's player is a pitcher and hit one of our players, so my husband instructed our son to throw at him for payback. I told my husband that he is terrible and shouldn't be teaching our son revenge tactics on a baseball field. Two wrongs don't make a right. My husband says that's not the way it works in baseball. Is my husband right or am I?

Check out our thoughts below.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
