Win $1,000 for YOU + $1,000 for Your School or Charity!

It's the Back to School 2025 Giveaway...because you deserve a little extra credit.

Back-to-school season is officially here...and we want to help you start the year off right! ✏️📚

Whether you're shopping for school supplies, refreshing the wardrobe, or just trying to keep up with the carpool schedule… a little extra cash couldn’t hurt, right?

We're giving one lucky winner $1,000 just for you, plus an additional $1,000 to donate to the school PTO/PTA or charity of your choice.

🗓️ When to Enter:

Entries open Wednesday, July 30th and close Wednesday, August 27th at 11:59pm ET.

✨ You can enter once per day to boost your chances!

✅ How to Enter:

Fill out the simple form right here on our website Come back daily to submit another entry That’s it! No purchase necessary. Super easy. 💻

Bonus entries may pop up...so keep an eye out for those too!

🎁 What You Could Win:

💵 $1,000 for YOU (Yes, you can finally treat yourself...hello, new laptop or just a stress-free Target run 🛍️)

(Yes, you can finally treat yourself...hello, new laptop or just a stress-free Target run 🛍️) 🏫 $1,000 to give back to a local school PTO/PTA or a nonprofit charity that’s near and dear to your heart

📞 Winner Info:

We’ll randomly select one winner right after the contest ends...so keep your phone close and your inbox refreshed! 📬📲

👀 Friendly Reminders:

You must be 21+ and a U.S. or Canadian resident to enter

to enter You can enter once per station per day

Winner will need a valid photo ID

It’s free to enter, and someone will win… why not you?

💬 Tell Your Friends!

Tag a teacher, text your group chat, or let your favorite fellow mom know—it’s a simple way to give back and maybe even treat yourself along the way.

👉 Enter now and let’s make this school year the best one yet!

Limit one entry per person per day.