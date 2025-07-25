Back to School 2025 Giveaway
It's the Back to School 2025 Giveaway...because you deserve a little extra credit.
Back-to-school season is officially here...and we want to help you start the year off right! ✏️📚
Whether you're shopping for school supplies, refreshing the wardrobe, or just trying to keep up with the carpool schedule… a little extra cash couldn’t hurt, right?
We're giving one lucky winner $1,000 just for you, plus an additional $1,000 to donate to the school PTO/PTA or charity of your choice.
🗓️ When to Enter:
Entries open Wednesday, July 30th and close Wednesday, August 27th at 11:59pm ET.
✨ You can enter once per day to boost your chances!
✅ How to Enter:
- Fill out the simple form right here on our website
- Come back daily to submit another entry
- That’s it! No purchase necessary. Super easy. 💻
Bonus entries may pop up...so keep an eye out for those too!
🎁 What You Could Win:
- 💵 $1,000 for YOU (Yes, you can finally treat yourself...hello, new laptop or just a stress-free Target run 🛍️)
- 🏫 $1,000 to give back to a local school PTO/PTA or a nonprofit charity that’s near and dear to your heart
📞 Winner Info:
We’ll randomly select one winner right after the contest ends...so keep your phone close and your inbox refreshed! 📬📲
👀 Friendly Reminders:
- You must be 21+ and a U.S. or Canadian resident to enter
- You can enter once per station per day
- Winner will need a valid photo ID
- It’s free to enter, and someone will win… why not you?
💬 Tell Your Friends!
Tag a teacher, text your group chat, or let your favorite fellow mom know—it’s a simple way to give back and maybe even treat yourself along the way.
👉 Enter now and let’s make this school year the best one yet!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.