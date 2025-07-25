Gastonia Sets Temperature Rules for New Cooling Station Through August 6

A new cooling station at 107 South Broad St. now runs on strict temperature guidelines. The site stays open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 6.

Staff check weather reports two days ahead at 10 a.m. When the heat hits 90-94°F, guests cool off outside under shade tents with misting fans. At 95°F or above, the station moves indoors.

"To ensure a safe and respectful environment for all," the city said per The Gaston Gazette, strict rules will be enforced at the location.

Parks and Recreation staff run the site each day. The rules ban food, weapons, tobacco, alcohol, and drugs. No one can sleep or wash up at the station.

Guests must keep their shirts and shoes on. Bad conduct like fights, property damage, or foul talk isn't allowed. The rules stop people from loitering near cooling zones or staying past closing time.

On Aug. 5, City Council members will check how well the program works. Their findings will shape future plans for the cooling station.

When the heat strikes, other cool spots welcome visitors, too. Air-conditioned community centers and libraries stay open during their usual hours.