Raising Cane’s Coming to Charlotte Area with Multiple Locations

It’s finally time! Raising Cane’s is coming to the Charlotte area with its first location opening sooner than you think. Reports state that they will be opening their first location…

Randi Moultrie

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 30: Chicken is served at a Raising Cane’s restaurant on June 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Raising Cane’s overtook KFC to become the nation’s third-largest chicken chain behind Chick-fil-A and Popeyes. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It's finally time! Raising Cane's is coming to the Charlotte area with its first location opening sooner than you think. Reports state that they will be opening their first location in Rock Hill, South Carolina, with multiple other locations coming.

The popular Louisiana-based chicken chain is known for its famous chicken tenders and its famous Cane's sauce. The Rock Hill location is expected to open later this year, in December.

“We are unable to provide an exact date at this time, due to possible changes in construction schedules and other factors that could affect the opening date,” a spokesperson wrote.

The Rock Hill location has already begun hiring for positions, with the location expected to be at John Ross Parkway near Dave Lyle Boulevard.

Are you ready for Raising Cane's to come to the Charlotte area? Here it comes!

Charlotte
Randi Moultrie
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
