Raising Cane’s Coming to Charlotte Area with Multiple Locations
It's finally time! Raising Cane's is coming to the Charlotte area with its first location opening sooner than you think. Reports state that they will be opening their first location in Rock Hill, South Carolina, with multiple other locations coming.
The popular Louisiana-based chicken chain is known for its famous chicken tenders and its famous Cane's sauce. The Rock Hill location is expected to open later this year, in December.
“We are unable to provide an exact date at this time, due to possible changes in construction schedules and other factors that could affect the opening date,” a spokesperson wrote.
The Rock Hill location has already begun hiring for positions, with the location expected to be at John Ross Parkway near Dave Lyle Boulevard.
Are you ready for Raising Cane's to come to the Charlotte area? Here it comes!