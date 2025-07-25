The Top Karaoke Song Is An 80’s Hit
Just about all of us have been there. You go to a bar and it's Karaoke night. After you sit through plenty of people singing songs very badly, you get the guts to head up to the stage. What song choice do most people go with to embarrass themselves after several drinks? Here is a list.
Top 10 Karaoke Songs, According to Science … From a new study by Oxford University … song and artist followed by score out of 100
Livin' On a Prayer - Bon Jovi (91)
I Wanna Dance with Somebody - Whitney Houston (90)
Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis (89)
Man! I Feel Like a Woman - Shania Twain (88)
500 Miles - The Proclaimers (88)
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) - ABBA (85)
Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield (84)
Someone Like You - Adele (84)
Wannabe - Spice Girls (84)
Let Me Love You - Mario (83)
