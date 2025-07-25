Backstage Country
The Top Karaoke Song Is An 80’s Hit

Just about all of us have been there. You go to a bar and it’s Karaoke night. After you sit through plenty of people singing songs very badly, you get…

Rob Tanner
Just about all of us have been there. You go to a bar and it's Karaoke night. After you sit through plenty of people singing songs very badly, you get the guts to head up to the stage. What song choice do most people go with to embarrass themselves after several drinks? Here is a list.

Top 10 Karaoke Songs, According to Science … From a new study by Oxford University …  song and artist followed by score out of 100

Livin' On a Prayer - Bon Jovi (91)

I Wanna Dance with Somebody - Whitney Houston (90)

Don't Look Back in Anger - Oasis (89)

Man! I Feel Like a Woman - Shania Twain (88)

500 Miles - The Proclaimers (88)

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) - ABBA (85)

Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield (84)

Someone Like You - Adele (84)

Wannabe - Spice Girls (84)

Let Me Love You - Mario (83)

Chris Allen told us about what his go to song is...check it out below.

Bestkaraoke
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
