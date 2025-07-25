Top Chef Returns to Southern Roots: Season 23 Set in Carolinas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 21: (L-R) Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons attend the NBCU FYC House “Top Chef” carpet at NBCU FYC House on May 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Filming starts in summer 2025 as Top Chef moves to Charlotte, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina. Viewers can watch the new season in 2026.

"We're excited to return to the South for Top Chef Carolinas," said Ryan Flynn, senior vice president of current production at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in a statement per wyff4.com. "Charlotte and Greenville are perfect chefs' playgrounds fueled by exceptional local ingredients, bold flavors, a strong agricultural foundation, stunning natural landscapes, and the warm, genuine hospitality the South is known for."

The show brings back Kristen Kish as host, with Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons judging. Their work earned three 2025 Primetime Emmy nominations, marking 19 years of recognition with 53 total nods.

"Charlotte looks forward to serving as the host city for Season 23 of Bravo's Top Chef. Our city's rapidly evolving culinary landscape blends global influences, Southern heritage, and rich agricultural legacy to craft something truly worth experiencing," said Steve Bagwell, chief executive officer of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, according to Food & Wine.

Chefs will sweat through Quickfire tests and tough Elimination rounds. They'll cook with fresh ingredients from local farms and markets. Kish told People: "When we go to a new city on Top Chef, it becomes the backdrop of the season, inspiring our challenges and motivating the chefs to spotlight local ingredients."

Not since Charleston in 2016-2017 has the show spent a full season in the American South. Local tourism groups in Charlotte and Greenville worked together to bring the show to their cities.

Heath Dillard, who runs VisitGreenvilleSC, shared with wyff4.com: "We've long known that Greenville's food scene could hold its own on a national stage. Hosting Top Chef here is both a validation and a celebration. We're thrilled to see our culinary community in the spotlight."