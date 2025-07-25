Zach Bryan Under Fire for Harsh Response to Young Fan’s Disappointment After Show

Zach Bryan is facing backlash after a viral TikTok from a 14-year-old fan named Vienna described her disappointment when he reportedly declined to meet fans outside MetLife Stadium after a July 2025 show. “We waited 3 hours outside to meet Zach Bryan and he completely blew everyone off and drove away like a jerk, meanwhile he got out of his car to meet fans Metlife N1,” the caption read. The video, initially framed as a joke, gained significant attention before it was deleted.

Bryan responded to the criticism with a blunt message: “You're not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello. GOMD.” He added, “I went out and took pictures both night one and three. I had a third show the next day and it was late, needed to rest.” His use of “GOMD” (Get Off My D***) drew particular criticism, especially given the age of the fan.

Fellow country artist Gavin Adcock weighed in, saying, “If you can't handle the criticism of a 14 year old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you. He's got feeling too and a you're a ‘grown man' nearly 30. They're the only reason you are around.” His remarks sparked a broader conversation about artists' responsibilities to their fanbase.

Between July 18 and 20, Bryan performed three sold-out nights at MetLife Stadium, supported by Kings of Leon and featuring surprise guest appearances by Bruce Springsteen. Despite the online controversy, he continued to engage with fans on other nights. Bryan is next scheduled to perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Aug. 10.