Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Gen Z Workers Are Asking For Ozempic In Their Benefits Package

Guess it doesn’t hurt to ask. Younger workers are now looking to expand what is available in a benefits package. Benefit News says many employees are interested in having Ozempic…

Rob Tanner
Weight Loss
Shutterstock

Guess it doesn't hurt to ask. Younger workers are now looking to expand what is available in a benefits package.

Benefit News says many employees are interested in having Ozempic included in their benefits package. Younger workers see it as a valuable addition for weight loss. Employers are considering offering this as a way to attract and retain talent. 39% of millennials and 35% of Gen Z’ers say access to weight loss drugs like Ozempic would improve their job satisfaction and productivity. 65% of people want to lose weight. 7% of the population already uses prescription medications for weight loss.

This seems to be the go to drug now for weight loss. Of course there are no long term studies on how it will affect many people. Hope it is still considered safe years from now.

benefitsozempic
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Shiwen Ye of China competes in heat 5 of the Women's 200m Individual Medley on Day 3 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 28Michael Garaventa
Ariarne Titmus waves to the crowd during the Australian 2024 Paris Olympic Games Swimming Squad Announcement at Brisbane Aquatic Centre
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 27Michael Garaventa
Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain poses with the gold medal for the Men's 100m Breaststroke Final on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 26Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect