Gen Z Workers Are Asking For Ozempic In Their Benefits Package
Guess it doesn't hurt to ask. Younger workers are now looking to expand what is available in a benefits package.
Benefit News says many employees are interested in having Ozempic included in their benefits package. Younger workers see it as a valuable addition for weight loss. Employers are considering offering this as a way to attract and retain talent. 39% of millennials and 35% of Gen Z’ers say access to weight loss drugs like Ozempic would improve their job satisfaction and productivity. 65% of people want to lose weight. 7% of the population already uses prescription medications for weight loss.
This seems to be the go to drug now for weight loss. Of course there are no long term studies on how it will affect many people. Hope it is still considered safe years from now.