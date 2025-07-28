Oak Ridge Boys Plans Nine-Show Christmas Tour for Final Holiday Season

The Oak Ridge Boys have officially announced their 2025 tour, which is set for December called the American Made Christmas Tour. This is a celebration of their 60th year as a performing group. This Christmas tour is special as it is part of the group's farewell tour, but it means a lot to long-time and new fans.

Set to begin on December 4, 2025, in Sarasota, Florida, the tour will make festive stops in cities including Hiawassee, Georgia; Greeneville, Tennessee; Wausau, Wisconsin; and Canton, Ohio, before wrapping up on Dec. 20. Ticketing information is not released yet, but attendees can inquire from venue box offices or check the official Oak Ridge Boys' website regarding presales possibilities and ticket purchase options.

The Oak Ridge Boys, known for their seven popular Christmas albums, will perform traditional favorites such as "Silent Night" and "White Christmas," and songs like "Elvira" and "American Made." The concerts will also provide cheerful holiday scenes with audiences' backgrounds of falling snow, Christmas trees, and other beautiful visuals of the season.

This year's lineup includes longtime members Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban, with Ben James stepping in as tenor following the 2024 passing of Joe Bonsall due to complications from ALS. The organization's holiday-themed productions have been providing family-oriented entertainment for over 30 years, and the organization is proud to have established a tradition of joyful, family-friendly entertainment.

"Christmas time has always been our favorite time of year," shares Duane Allen. "Getting to see everyone during the holidays, singing our favorite Christmas songs, both traditional and new, is something I look forward to all year long. Come on out and see us if you can."