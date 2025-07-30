Charlotte Offers Free Bus Rides to Cooling Centers as Heat Wave Continues

As scorching temperatures grip the city, Charlotte-Mecklenburg officials now run free bus service to cooling spots. The buses take riders to water parks, day centers, and other places to escape the heat that's sticking around through next week.

Day centers welcome those seeking relief from the sun. The North College Street site closes at 4 p.m. on weekdays. Over on North Graham Street, doors stay open until 7 p.m. Young adults ages 18 to 24 can find shelter at the Freedom Drive location.

Cooling stations now fill six recreation buildings across the area. The list includes Huntersville's David B. Waymer facility and the Eastway Regional site in east Charlotte. Cornelius adds more options for residents. Seniors get their own cool space at the Tyvola Center.

Kids splash and play longer at nine water spots, now running 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Want to cool off? Head to Clarks Creek Community Park, First Ward Park, or Veterans Park. These spots dot the map from downtown to the north side.

Staff members hit the streets, checking homeless camps. They pass out water and share info about cool spots nearby. Their focus stays on folks who might struggle most in this weather.

Swimming options abound at three local pools. Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center welcomes swimmers six days weekly, noon to 6 p.m. Pick Cordelia Pool five days a week, or try Ramsey Creek Beach from Wednesday to Sunday.

Libraries pitch in by keeping their doors open late. Most stay open until 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Weekend hours run 9 to 5 on Friday and Saturday.