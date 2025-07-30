Mecklenburg Jail Breaks New Ground With Community Dinner Event

At a groundbreaking event, thirty food enthusiasts shared a five-course feast with residents of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. The July 24 dinner marked the first such gathering in county history.

"This wasn't just a meal. It was a movement," said Dorian Johnson, MCSO Programs Director, to Queen City News. "The idea was to create an experience where the person comes before the perception."

Guests wore matching shirts, erasing visible signs between visitors and residents. Chef Erick Crawford, who rebuilt his life after time in jail and now runs a thriving food business in Davidson, prepared the meal.

The spread dazzled with bold flavors: rich shrimp nestled in creamy pimento grits, tangy pickled eggs with a deviled twist, steaming hibachi ramen stir-fry, tender smoked prime rib, and a sweet finale built from honeybun layers. Crawford shared his path from struggle to success, giving hope through his story.

Sheriff McFadden spoke about changing minds and methods. "We're not just housing people; we're preparing them to return to the community stronger than when they arrived," he told Queen City News.

The center keeps pushing forward with fresh ideas. A music studio opened in June, though some questioned the choice after it featured someone linked to a death case.

More shared meals are in the works as part of a bigger push to shift public views. These gatherings join other programs that give tools and support to those seeking change.