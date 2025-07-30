Thomas Rhett and His Underrated Tracks That Deserve More Recognition

Thomas Rhett has plenty of No. 1 hits. But behind the chart-toppers like “Die a Happy Man” and “Marry Me,” there are musical gems that never quite cracked the top. While most fans know all the lyrics to his big anthems, it’s time to give love and attention to his deep cuts and lesser-known tracks that show off Rhett’s songwriting chops, smooth vocals, and emotional depth.

In this post, we’re highlighting the criminally underrated side of Rhett’s catalog, the songs that flew under the radar but deserve the attention of country fans everywhere.

The Songs that Slipped Through the Cracks

Even successful artists like Thomas Rhett have songs that don’t become radio hits. Nevertheless, they’re beloved by fans and critics. Recognized as “Prince of Country Music” by USA Today and ranked as Billboard’s 12th Top Country Artists of the 2010s, it’s hard to imagine him having songs not charting.

His credibility as an artist, including his awards and accomplishments such as 8x ACM Award wins, 2x CMA Award wins, and chart success, makes him one of country music’s most prolific artists.

Deep Album Cuts That Showcase His Range

One of the underrated songs from Rhett’s discography includes “Learned It From The Radio” from his second album, Tangled Up, released in 2015. The song serves as his love song to country music and radio, especially the last part of the chorus: “How to live, how to love, everything I need to know/I learned it from the radio.”

Learned It From The Radio | Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett and His Collaborative Masterpieces

“Center Point Road," featuring Kelsea Ballerini, is the title track of his fourth studio album, but not the lead single. The song deserves attention as a collaboration and for its autobiographical theme about hometown experiences with nostalgic themes about youth and first love (who couldn’t relate?)

The song, especially the chorus, resonates with anyone who has experienced lost love: “We got high on you and me/Jumped over cracks beneath our feet/And we thought it would never end/Then watched it go like summer wind/When growin' up was just a dream.”

Romantic Ballads That Melt Hearts

“Sweetheart” from his 2017 album Life Changes proves Rhett is “undeniably the prince of romantic country songs.” Just listening to the first verse is enough to see why the song is a romantic ballad that could have soundtracked countless wedding first dances if it had been released as a single.

Verse 1 goes, “Woke up this morning to your sleepy smile/I realized I haven't told you in a while/That you're my life, you're my dream/You're the reason for every song I sing/You're my rock, you're my world/You're my always and forever girl,” making it the perfect ballad for couples about to get married.

Why These Hidden Gems Deserve Your Attention