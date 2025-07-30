Thrift Pony Runs Fundraiser To Help Mecklenburg Teachers as State Support Lags

A small shop tucked away in Camp North End wants to put $5,000 into teachers' hands. Their August 3rd sale comes at a critical time: North Carolina now ranks 43rd nationwide in teacher pay.

At Thrift Pony, shoppers will find items marked down to $1, $3, and $5. Every penny goes straight to classroom supplies. Local teachers keep dipping into their own bank accounts just to stock their rooms.

The state's slip in teacher pay rankings has sent ripples through schools. In 2025, North Carolina dropped even lower, pushing more teachers to buy basic items themselves.

Want to help? The store offers a simple deal: give $10, get 10% off your purchase. It's that straightforward.

Teachers can submit their supply wish lists until Aug. 15. The store matches donations with each teacher's specific needs, making sure the right supplies reach the right classrooms.

This isn't the only push to stock local schools. Across Charlotte, Classroom Central's 9 School Tools drive runs through August, asking folks to pitch in or start their own collection efforts.

But this sale points to a deeper issue. Year after year, North Carolina teachers shell out cash from their own wallets for basic classroom needs. Some spend hundreds, others thousands.

The shop sits in a spot that's easy to find from most parts of town. First-time visitors and regular customers alike can take part in this one-day push to help teachers.

Local educators need to act fast: supply lists must be in within two weeks. Once the lists arrive, Thrift Pony will work to match available items with each teacher's requests.