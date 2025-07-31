This Day in Country History: July 31

Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, and Willie Nelson are some of the names associated with July 31 in country music history. On this day, several popular country songs received certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. Jim Reeves and Bill Mack passed away, which saddened fans and those in the country music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On July 31, these hit country songs were certified Gold and Platinum by the RIAA:

2019: Megastar Blake Shelton received RIAA certifications for two of his singles. "I Lived It" was certified Gold, and "I'll Name the Dogs" was certified Platinum. Both songs are from Shelton's album Texoma Shore.

Brett Eldredge received a Gold certification from the RIAA for his hit song "Love Someone" from his self-titled album.

Cultural Milestones

July 31 has seen significant cultural milestones in the country music industry, including:

2017: Songwriter Bob McDill donated stacks of legal pads with handwritten lyrics to some of country music's greatest songs, such as "Don't Close Your Eyes" and "Good Ole Boys Like Me," to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. McDill also donated one of his Martin guitars and some demo tapes.

Johnny Cash's Kitchen and Saloon had its grand opening. This dining and drinking establishment, which is now permanently closed, was located next to the Johnny Cash Museum on Third Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville, with a restaurant, three bars, and two stages for live performances.

Notable Recordings and Performances

July 31 is associated with some unforgettable country music performances, including:

2015: Dolly Parton performed a sold-out show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as a fundraiser for the Dustin J. Wells Foundation, which helps fund musical outreach programs at the W.O. Smith School of Music. This was the first night of her two-night show, Dolly: Pure and Simple.

Willie Nelson and Family played at the annual Outlaw Music Festival, which was held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Other performers included Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The passing of country music legends has a profound impact on fans and the industry. Some legends that have died on July 31 include:

1964: Jim Reeves, known as "Gentleman Jim," died in a plane crash. Reeves was a Grand Ole Opry member known for top country hits such as "Welcome to My World" and "I Love You Because."

Bill Mack died due to complications from COVID-19. Mack was known as the radio's "Midnight Cowboy." He wrote the song "Blue" by LeAnn Rimes, which earned Rimes a GRAMMY for Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the 39th Annual GRAMMY Awards.