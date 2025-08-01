Morgan Wallen’s ‘I Got Better’ Climbs to No. 5 on Hot Country Songs Chart Following Farmhouse Writing Session

Morgan Wallen's latest single, "I Got Better," from his 2025 album I'm The Problem, explores the emotional clarity and personal growth that can come after removing a toxic influence — whether a person, habit, or circumstance.

"The girl could be anything to me," Wallen says. "It wasn't necessarily a relationship with another human. It could have been a relationship with anything in your life that was holding you back, and the only thing that you did was eliminate that, and everything became clearer in your life."

Written during a breakfast session at Wallen's farmhouse with collaborators HARDY, ERNEST, and Blake Pendergrass, the song's concept emerged from personal conversations, including one about Noah's ark.

"ERNEST was going off of that conversation," Pendergrass remembers. "He just sang that melody, like, 'The world got bigger since the Bible got wrote.'"

Musically, "I Got Better" leans on electric guitar arpeggios and an emotionally direct structure with unique chord progressions for country music. Wallen recorded the first demo at Blackbird Studios in Nashville alongside session standouts Dave Cohen and Tom Bukovac. Since its June 16 release to country radio, the track has climbed to No. 5 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and No. 7 on the Hot 100.

Wallen says the lyrical perspective was intentional. "We went through all kinds of different ways to write it, and in my mind, the song needed to be a certain way, and everyone else kind of had a different idea about it," he says. "I was adamant that I wanted it to be where the guy literally didn't change anything in his life other than the girl was gone."