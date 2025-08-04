Backstage Country
Charlotte Airport Tests New TSA Family Lanes for Travelers

Randi Moultrie
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

If you're traveling with your family, then Charlotte Douglas International Airport is hoping to make things a little easier for you. Last month, employees opened a new family lane at the airport.

Charlotte Douglas is one of the first airports to test out this new family lane when it comes to security checkpoints. The “Families on the Fly” campaign with the Transportation Security Administration is meant to help the security experience for those traveling with families.

According to the Charlotte Observer, "This program is for passengers traveling with kids 12 and under. Officers will identify children who appear to be in that age group, as they do not require their own ID to fly with parents. TSA will also make accommodation for grandparents, uncles, or any other guardians, not just parents."

At the airport, there will be designated family lanes that families traveling together will be directed to use when they arrive. The amount of family lanes will be based on how busy the airport is at the time.

Adam Stahl, senior official, says "The ‘Families on the Fly’ campaign, being rolled out at select airports, aims to mitigate the unique challenges families face when traveling and minimize stress while maintaining the highest level of security."

Besides have the designated lanes, families can also enjoy discounted TSA PreCheck fees. Minors between the ages of 13 and 17 must be on the same airline reservation with a TSA PreCheck-eligible parent to receive the expedited screening services.

Other airports will soon see the family lanes as well, including: Charleston International Airport, John Wayne Orange County Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Planning some family travel and want to get the information in advance? Click here to learn more and to get started.

CharlotteCharlotte Douglas International Airporttravel
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
