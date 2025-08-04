Gabby Barrett Drops New Single ‘The Easy Part’

Gabby Barrett released her new single "The Easy Part" last Friday, Aug. 1, marking the first track from her forthcoming third studio album. The emotionally driven ballad is the follow-up to her holiday album, Carols and Candlelight, which was released in November 2024.

Barrett previously teased "The Easy Part" on Instagram by posting a portion of the song's first verse along with the chorus. In these previews, she leaned into themes of heartbreak and emotional aftermath, suggesting that leaving a relationship may seem like the easier choice — until the weight of lost love takes hold. In a post on July 28, she officially announced the release of the single while continuing her Life I'm Living Tour.

"I enjoyed writing on this one. It captures that emotional moment when someone thinks leaving is 'The Easy Part,' but what they don't realize is that the memory of who you were to them will be the hardest to forget. It's not about encouraging walking away, but about the weight that love can carry even after it's gone," shares Barrett. "In some ways, it feels like a distant cousin to 'I Hope.' It's a different kind of heartbreak, one that settles in slow and quiet."

Barrett's current tour continues with her next performance set for Aug. 14 in Worley, Idaho. The Life I'm Living Tour will bring her to fans across several states, with additional dates scheduled in Texas and California throughout August and September.