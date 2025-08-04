Tinder Has New Requirement

Backstage Country
The Verge says Tinder is asking members to update their profile pictures. The dating app has 50 million users per month. In the new move, Tinder requires clear photos where…

The Verge says Tinder is asking members to update their profile pictures. The dating app has 50 million users per month. In the new move, Tinder requires clear photos where faces are fully visible. Failure to comply may lead to restricted access to features.

Tinder says, "That's why, in 30 days, we'll be rolling out a new profile requirement: all profiles will need to have a clear photo where your face is fully visible. After all, authentic connections start with being able to see who you're connecting with. If your profile already has a clear face photo, you're all set. If not, now's the perfect time to add one so you can keep enjoying all of Tinder's features. Without a face photo, you'll have limited access to some features until one is added."

I think we all have seen the retouched photo that look nothing like the person in real life. Heck look at all of our radio publicity photos! I know what you are thinking. If that's retouched, what do you really look like Tanner! LOL

