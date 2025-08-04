Vote For the Best Burger in Charlotte During CLT Burger Week 2025
It's Burger Week! The time is now to try some of the best burgers in the city! Elevation Lifestyle is hosting another Burger Week in Charlotte from August 15th to August 24th. Over 25+ Charlotte restaurants will be participating, and you get to vote for your favorite. Enjoy any of the specialty burgers and take the poll to see which one is the BEST!
Vote by clicking on the logo to the spot that you feel has the BEST burger! For more information, click here.
CLT Burger Week Poll
