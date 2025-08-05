Morgan Wallen FaceTimes 10-Year-Old Fan During California Concert

Morgan Wallen proceeded with his I'm The Problem stadium tour with a performance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Aug. 2. The concert featured an overall better vibe than previous mayhem, and it also featured a viral moment with a young fan who was not able to attend in person.

Wallen surprised the 10-year-old boy by taking his mom's phone and FaceTimed him, saying, "What's up, buddy?" before handing the phone back to his mom. The viral moment was featured on the original TikTok video, and then, the mom shared a video with the boy's joyful face lit up.

This good interaction provided a notable contrast to previous tour stops, including the concert in Seattle, where video showed more than one fan being escorted out before the show for rowdy behavior. Wallen had also previously complained about crowd behavior, most significantly after his Glendale, Arizona, performance, and Wallen voiced his displeasure with their behavior as audience members.

The improved vibe at the Santa Clara show may signal a shift in the overall concert environment for Wallen's tour. He recently spoke about his evolving creative direction in a new interview, saying, "A lot of the things that were successful in the past were like whiskey drinking, all that stuff, and I've almost explored every angle of that that's possible. Last album, I had plenty of trap beats and stuff like that. This time, I was like, 'Hey man, maybe let's tone that down a little bit.'"

He added, "You can still get that swagger, you can accomplish certain things without that same thing. A lot of my guys that I write with… we had a good sense of what we were shooting for. I had to work harder. Just finding new angles and thinking up new ideas."