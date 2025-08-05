The Cleanest City In America
It is something every city would love to lay claim too, the cleanest city in the USA. The winner is a city that most would not mention, let alone have ever been there. Maybe that will change now.
The Cleanest Cities … According to a new survey by Lawn Starter, based on waste infrastructure, resident dissatisfaction, inadequate living conditions, and pollution
1 South Bend, Indiana
2 Wilmington, North Carolina
3 Des Moines
4 Davenport, Iowa
5 Athens, Georgia
6 Winston-Salem, North Carolina
7 Fargo, North Dakota
8 Frederick, Maryland
9 Pleasanton, California
10 Lynchburg, Virginia
South Bend, Indian is home to Notre Dame University. So if you can get through the cold Winters, life there can be good and clean! I think I would probably rather winter in the second-place city, our very own Wilmington, North Carolina.