Fifty Percent Of Us Carry Spare Undies
Ok so the discussion on National Underwear Day took an odd turn. People really carry spare underwear. I personally never did, but to each their own. A study by Hanes…
A study by Hanes Underwear reveals that 50% of people carry spare underwear for emergencies. Other findings:
- 70% of those who carry spares have had their backup underwear come to their rescue
- 60% of Gen Z’ers and 57% of millennials have “in case of emergency” underwear
- 83% of people hold onto old underwear for an average of three years, with 10% keeping them for at least six
-Top tell-tale signs to get new underwear are … when they have holes (71%), develop stains (42%) or have stretched-out waistbands (39%).
-On average, it takes two holes for people to start considering replacing their underwear
I may be in the two-hole replacement category. Or when the waistband wears out. How about you?