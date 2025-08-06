Backstage Country
Fifty Percent Of Us Carry Spare Undies

Ok so the discussion on National Underwear Day took an odd turn. People really carry spare underwear. I personally never did, but to each their own. A study by Hanes…

Rob Tanner
Fun facts for national underwear day
Shutterstock

Ok so the discussion on National Underwear Day took an odd turn. People really carry spare underwear. I personally never did, but to each their own.

A study by Hanes Underwear reveals that 50% of people carry spare underwear for emergencies. Other findings:

- 70% of those who carry spares have had their backup underwear come to their rescue

- 60% of Gen Z’ers and 57% of millennials have “in case of emergency” underwear

- 83% of people hold onto old underwear for an average of three years, with 10% keeping them for at least six 

-Top tell-tale signs to get new underwear are … when they have holes (71%), develop stains (42%) or have stretched-out waistbands (39%). 

-On average, it takes two holes for people to start considering replacing their underwear

I may be in the two-hole replacement category. Or when the waistband wears out. How about you?

Menunderwear
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
