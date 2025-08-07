Country Music Makes History with Triple Billboard Sweep

Country music made the history books two years ago, when it was among the top three on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town" took first place. The song led to a national debate around its lyrics and music video — the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People criticized the song for perceived vigilantism, while supporters claimed it demonstrated pride in the small town and defended their community.

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" claimed the No. 2 spot. The single taken from his album One Thing at a Time, made streaming history in 2023 by becoming the first song to reach one billion on-demand streams in the U.S. in a single calendar year, according to Luminate data.

Rounding out the top three was Luke Combs' rendition of "Fast Car," a country cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 folk hit. The track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and soared to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. Combs' loyal, yet country-inspired delivery helped cross eras and genres, shining a light back on Chapman's songwriting.

"Fast Car"'s chart success made Tracy Chapman the first Black woman to achieve a No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart as a solo writer of an original song, and it was groundbreaking in terms of country music history and an overdue recognition of Chapman's impact and legacy.

In a highly praised moment that captured just how far the song has traveled, and its relevance in multiple genres, multiple times, Chapman and Combs performed "Fast Car" together not long after at the 2023 Grammy Awards.