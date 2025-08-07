This Day in Country History: August 7

Aug. 7 has seen many historic events in country music history, including several inductees into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, country chart-toppers, and a few disappointing show cancellations. Continue reading to learn more interesting facts from this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were several major milestones on Aug. 7, including:

1997: The legendary Garth Brooks had a record-breaking performance in New York City's Central Park, with over one million attendees. HBO later released the special, Garth: Live From Central Park, which received over 14 million views.

The legendary Garth Brooks had a record-breaking performance in New York City's Central Park, with over one million attendees. HBO later released the special, Garth: Live From Central Park, which received over 14 million views. 2018: The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that K.T. Oslin, Ronnie Dunn, Bryon Hill, and Wayne Kirkpatrick were going to be inducted. The gala and inductions took place on Oct. 28 at Nashville's Music City Center.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced that K.T. Oslin, Ronnie Dunn, Bryon Hill, and Wayne Kirkpatrick were going to be inducted. The gala and inductions took place on Oct. 28 at Nashville's Music City Center. 2019: Dwight Yoakam and Larry Gatlin were announced as inductees into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. The awards show was scheduled for Oct. 14 at Nashville's Music City Center.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From album certifications to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and fun collaborations, these notable moments happened on Aug. 7:

2020: Chris Janson received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for his album Buy Me a Boat. Songs from this album included "Under the Sun," "Save a Little Sugar," and "Power of Positive Drinkin'."

Chris Janson received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for his album Buy Me a Boat. Songs from this album included "Under the Sun," "Save a Little Sugar," and "Power of Positive Drinkin'." 2021: Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's "If I Didn't Love You" reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood's "If I Didn't Love You" reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 2021: Luke Combs' "Forever After All" hit No. 22 on the charts.

Luke Combs' "Forever After All" hit No. 22 on the charts. 2021: Cole Swindell's song "Single Saturday Night" achieved No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Cole Swindell's song "Single Saturday Night" achieved No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 2022: The band LOCASH joined The Beach Boys at a performance at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. At this sold-out show, the Beach Boys and LOCASH sang "Good Vibrations," "Barbara Ann," and "Fun, Fun, Fun," to an excited audience

Industry Changes and Challenges

The country music industry faced many challenges and changes that affected culture, including:

2011: The long-term bassist for Johnny Cash, Marshall Grant, died. Grant, Luther Perkins, and Cash formed the Tennessee Two in the early 1950s, and even though Cash and Grant had a few conflicts, they remained friends.

The long-term bassist for Johnny Cash, Marshall Grant, died. Grant, Luther Perkins, and Cash formed the Tennessee Two in the early 1950s, and even though Cash and Grant had a few conflicts, they remained friends. 2015: Just before the start of a scheduled show at the Ink-N-Iron Festival in Nashville, Merle Haggard cancelled. The cancellation was due to a dispute between the artist and the organizers of the festival.

Just before the start of a scheduled show at the Ink-N-Iron Festival in Nashville, Merle Haggard cancelled. The cancellation was due to a dispute between the artist and the organizers of the festival. 2019: The legendary Willie Nelson announced he was canceling the remaining stops of his tour, due to health issues.