Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

What Would You Do Wednesday Kids Paying Rent

This question got about a 50/50 response on who is right or wrong. It is great to teach your kids financial responsibility, but is this the way? Check out the…

Rob Tanner
For Rent
Feverpitched/Getty Images Royalty Free

This question got about a 50/50 response on who is right or wrong. It is great to teach your kids financial responsibility, but is this the way? Check out the question below.

My husband spends way too much time online and gets crazy ideas. He wants to charge our seven, nine and 12-year-old kids rent because he believes it will teach them responsibility and about money. He says starting with the new school year, they will each receive a weekly allowance for their chores. They will then pay back a portion of it to us as rent. I told him he's crazy. He told me any smart parent would do the same thing he's doing. Do you agree with him?

What are our thoughts? Hear the audio below.

KidsRent
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Ichiro Suzuki #51 of the Miami Marlins looks on from the dugout against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Nationals Park
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 7Michael Garaventa
Part of the American dream is to own a home, and there are plenty of people across the country who would love to make that happen.
Human InterestThe Income Needed to Get a Home in North CarolinaAnne Erickson
Fun facts for national underwear day
Human InterestFifty Percent Of Us Carry Spare UndiesRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect