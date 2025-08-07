What Would You Do Wednesday Kids Paying Rent

This question got about a 50/50 response on who is right or wrong. It is great to teach your kids financial responsibility, but is this the way? Check out the question below.

My husband spends way too much time online and gets crazy ideas. He wants to charge our seven, nine and 12-year-old kids rent because he believes it will teach them responsibility and about money. He says starting with the new school year, they will each receive a weekly allowance for their chores. They will then pay back a portion of it to us as rent. I told him he's crazy. He told me any smart parent would do the same thing he's doing. Do you agree with him?