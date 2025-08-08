Backstage Country
Dierks Bentley Hangs Out With Tanner In The Morning

Rob Tanner
Dierks Bentley's 'Something Real' Is 'Something a Little Deeper'
He is at PNC Music Pavilion this weekend, and Dierks spent some time with Tanner in the Morning. The Broken Branches Tour is about halfway done, and Dierks has been up to his usual craziness.

This tour has Zac Top along with him, and they both take part in one of Dierks' favorite "cool" things to do. Find out all about that. plus, who is his closest country artist friend? Dierks tells us who he keeps in touch with almost daily. Check out the fun interview below.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
