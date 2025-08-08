Dierks Bentley Hangs Out With Tanner In The Morning
He is at PNC Music Pavilion this weekend, and Dierks spent some time with Tanner in the Morning. The Broken Branches Tour is about halfway done, and Dierks has been up to his usual craziness.
This tour has Zac Top along with him, and they both take part in one of Dierks' favorite "cool" things to do. Find out all about that. plus, who is his closest country artist friend? Dierks tells us who he keeps in touch with almost daily. Check out the fun interview below.
