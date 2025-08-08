Backstage Country
Woman Goes To HR Over No Wedding Invite From Coworker

Human Resource folks get some interesting complaints. Not sure if most have ever had this example though. On Reddit a recent discussion says a jealous worker recently filed a complaint…

Bride and groom figurines collapsed at ruined wedding cake - divorce trends concept
Human Resource folks get some interesting complaints. Not sure if most have ever had this example though.

On Reddit a recent discussion says a jealous worker recently filed a complaint with her company's Human Resources department because she wasn't invited to a co-worker's wedding.

The bride posted about the incident on Reddit and said, "This was honestly one of the weirdest work things I've ever dealt with .. we've had small talk here and there, nothing deep. No lunches together. No real outside-of-work connection. She found out I was getting married and asked when the wedding was. Then she straight-up asked if she was invited. I kinda laughed and said, 'Oh no, it’s really small. Just close friends and family.' Fast forward a few days later, I get a meeting invite from HR. Turns out she filed a complaint saying I was being 'exclusive' and 'creating a hostile environment by leaving people out.' I had to sit in this HR meeting and explain that I'm not required to invite coworkers I barely know to my literal wedding."

