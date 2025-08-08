Woman Goes To HR Over No Wedding Invite From Coworker

The bride posted about the incident on Reddit and said, "This was honestly one of the weirdest work things I've ever dealt with .. we've had small talk here and there, nothing deep. No lunches together. No real outside-of-work connection. She found out I was getting married and asked when the wedding was. Then she straight-up asked if she was invited. I kinda laughed and said, 'Oh no, it’s really small. Just close friends and family.' Fast forward a few days later, I get a meeting invite from HR. Turns out she filed a complaint saying I was being 'exclusive' and 'creating a hostile environment by leaving people out.' I had to sit in this HR meeting and explain that I'm not required to invite coworkers I barely know to my literal wedding."