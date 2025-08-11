Backstage Country
Jelly Roll Gives Inspirational Pep Talk To NFL Team

Country superstar Jelly Roll gave a pep talk to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are starting the pre-season with two road games. Jelly Roll told them this is where they…

Rob Tanner
Jelly Roll stands in the water on stage wearing black.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country superstar Jelly Roll gave a pep talk to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are starting the pre-season with two road games. Jelly Roll told them this is where they strengthen their connections with each other.

"Today I want to talk to y'all about road life. Y'all fixing to leave for 10 days. I think it was a good time for me to come in and tell y'all I spend about 300 days a year not here. Buses, planes, trains, automobiles, walking, you name it, we've done it. We've slept in vans. And I learned early, that's where the magic was. Yeah, that's where the magic was for us. See what was happening on that road between me and the boys started translating to the stage. And all that connection we were looking for on that stage that we could never find Because we were only trying to find it in that hour. We thought we were going to connect for this 60 to 90 minutes and we were going to change the world every night at every little local bar across the world. And then we learned it was the 23 hours we wasn't on a stage that we were building our connection. Finding a partner, finding a friend, building relationship, building strength, building community. That stuff will transfer to the field."

Jelly Roll may have to become a life coach now. He surely knows what life on the road is like. Here is the audio courtesy of X.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
