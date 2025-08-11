Jelly Roll Gives Inspirational Pep Talk To NFL Team

"Today I want to talk to y'all about road life. Y'all fixing to leave for 10 days. I think it was a good time for me to come in and tell y'all I spend about 300 days a year not here. Buses, planes, trains, automobiles, walking, you name it, we've done it. We've slept in vans. And I learned early, that's where the magic was. Yeah, that's where the magic was for us. See what was happening on that road between me and the boys started translating to the stage. And all that connection we were looking for on that stage that we could never find Because we were only trying to find it in that hour. We thought we were going to connect for this 60 to 90 minutes and we were going to change the world every night at every little local bar across the world. And then we learned it was the 23 hours we wasn't on a stage that we were building our connection. Finding a partner, finding a friend, building relationship, building strength, building community. That stuff will transfer to the field."