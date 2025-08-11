Jordan Davis Gets Eighth No. 1 Hit, Shows Off New Album at Nashville Event

Jordan Davis celebrated his eighth No. 1 single, "I Ain't Sayin'," at a party in Nashville on Aug. 5, hosted by ASCAP and BMI. The occasion celebrated the success of the song and the power of partnership in the country music songwriting community. Davis thanked the songwriters who helped create the album and gave them gifts to acknowledge their work.

"I moved to Nashville to be a songwriter of No. 1 songs, and I've been super blessed to be able to do that," Davis shared. "This one feels the most special because it shows that it still happens [whether it's an outside song or not.]"

Emily Reid, celebrating her first No. 1, called the success of "I Ain't Sayin'" "a gift," as it allowed her the flexibility to stay home with her newborn. The single marks Davis' first outside cut released as a single, and the first No. 1 for co-writers Steve Moakler and Reid.

Davis will embark on his Ain't Enough Road fall tour starting Sept. 11, with notable stops in Greater Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and New York City. The song "I Ain't Sayin'" was created during a writing retreat in Big Sky, Montana, where the songwriters shared their experiences.

On Aug. 7, Davis held an album release party for his upcoming project, Learn the Hard Way, at One Garage in Nashville, where he performed live previews of new music, including tracks like "Bar None," "Learn the Hard Way," "Turn This Truck Around," and "Son of a Gun." Special guests Marcus King and Carly Pearce joined him during the event.