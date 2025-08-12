Animal Rescue Mission with Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control
There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help the Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.
Each week, we'll post animals available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control about an individual animal you see and begin your journey to adopting your next furry friend!
Houston is a great boy who is completely house broken and crate trained. He matches the energy of the people he is around, he enjoys lounging at home and going for walks. He loves people and playing with toys as well as sitting outside. Houston loves to make you happy and will give lots of kisses or sit on your lap. Interested? Contact: nmbadr@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A5291177
