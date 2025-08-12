Backstage Country
Animal Rescue Mission with Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

Randi Moultrie

Meet Gracie! This 4 year old, gray and white pit bull is looking for a home. She’s easy to leash and walk, knows sit and lays commands, enjoys fetch, great walker, crate trained, house trained, loves car rides, smart, and a gentle soul. Interested? Contact: kpressley1022@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1239479

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.

There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help the Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.

Each week, we'll post animals available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control about an individual animal you see and begin your journey to adopting your next furry friend!

A1164402 GRACIE “Mama” 11yr Spayed Female 64lb. BLACK and WHITE PIT Please contact foster at aefogarty66@yahoo.com -medical waiver -she LOVES to walk the trails -has a lot of spunk for her age :) -easy go walk -had a wagging tail when seeing dogs on other side of fence -Holder; easy walk but great energy for her age. Loves walking on the trail https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1164402
Meet Gracie Mama! Rhia 11 year old, black and white pit is looking for a home. She loves to walk, has a lot of spunk, and great energy. Interested? Contact: aefogarty66@yahoo.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1164402
Meet Gracie! This 4-year-old, gray and white pit bull is looking for a home. She's easy to leash and walk, knows sit and lays commands, enjoys fetch, great walker, crate trained, house trained, loves car rides, smart, and a gentle soul. Interested? Contact: kpressley1022@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1239479
Meet Wingman! This 1 year old, brown pitbull needs a home. Wingman is estimated to be just over a year old. He is incredibly intelligent, very active, playful, and affectionate. He would likely do best with a fenced yard and an active household. He is house-trained and does not have accidents as long as he is kept to a reasonable schedule. He is crate trained as well. Interested? Contact: hayesjasonc@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240016
Miss Kitty is a 3 month old, tabby looking for a home. Contact: s.chinoporos04@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1245232
Meet Lilly! This gray and white is looking for a home. I was very afraid being left alone at the shelter but I am now very relaxed and enjoying life with my foster dad and mom. I love neck scratches and head rubs and I have a soft purr. I prefer wet food over kibble and I am perfect in my litter box. My foster dad thinks that I would get along with other friendly cats and dogs as long as we are properly introduced. Interested? Contact: ogigmitra@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1245343
Meet Houston! This 7 year old, black and white American staff is looking for a home. I'm fully sponsored! Thanks to our generous donors, my adoption fee will be waived!

Houston is a great boy who is completely house broken and crate trained. He matches the energy of the people he is around, he enjoys lounging at home and going for walks. He loves people and playing with toys as well as sitting outside. Houston loves to make you happy and will give lots of kisses or sit on your lap. Interested? Contact: nmbadr@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A5291177
Animals
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
