Charlotte Is The Most Popular City Inspired Baby Name

We are number one! Charlotte is the name that new parents were using a lot in 2024. City inspired name are common and we took the win last year.

Baby name data for 2024 from the Social Security Administration was analyzed and compared to the 300 most popular cities in the U.S. by Lingoda, an online language learning school, to create the list.

NBC 5 says the Chicago suburb of Aurora ranks second on the list of most popular city-inspired baby names for babies born in 2024. Lingoda analyzed over 59,000 American babies named after cities. Aurora was chosen for nearly 7,000 babies, with Madison also making the top 10 list. "City-inspired baby names connect Americans with places across the country," says Lingoda founder Feliz Wundelich.

Top 10

1.  Charlotte (North Carolina)

2.  Aurora (Colorado and Illinois)

3.  Jackson (Mississippi)

4.  Elizabeth (New Jersey)

5.  Lincoln (Nebraska)

6.  Madison (Wisconsin)

7.  Everett (Washington)

8.  Austin (Texas)

9.  Savannah (Georgia)

10. Tyler (Texas)

