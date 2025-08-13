Chase Matthews Makes A Special Announcement On Tanner In The Morning Show

Chase Matthews gave Tanner in the Morning a call to tell us some exciting news. Chase has been tearing it up on tour with Keith Urban, and now it's time to get up close and personal. Chase says he loves a live show.

“Every night we rip the roof off the place,” he says with a smile. “That plays a huge role in the growth that I’ve had up till today. It’s one thing to make your name blow up on social media – you can get likes and views. But when someone buys a ticket to your show, you have one chance to win them over. That’s why I give it my all every night. If there’s something you can expect from a Chase show, it’s literally a party.”