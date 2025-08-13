Backstage Country
Chase Matthews Makes A Special Announcement On Tanner In The Morning Show

Rob Tanner
Tanner Pull 2023 with Parmalee, Joe Nichols, Ingrid Andress, Priscilla Block, and now George Birge!

Chase Matthews gave Tanner in the Morning a call to tell us some exciting news. Chase has been tearing it up on tour with Keith Urban, and now it's time to get up close and personal. Chase says he loves a live show.

“Every night we rip the roof off the place,” he says with a smile. “That plays a huge role in the growth that I’ve had up till today. It’s one thing to make your name blow up on social media – you can get likes and views. But when someone buys a ticket to your show, you have one chance to win them over. That’s why I give it my all every night. If there’s something you can expect from a Chase show, it’s literally a party.”

Check out our interview with Chase below:

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
