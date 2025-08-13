Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Book ‘Heart Life Music’ Before Hall of Fame Honor

Kenny Chesney has finished his upcoming book, Heart Life Music, written with longtime collaborator Holly Gleason. Dedicating much of 2024 to the project, Chesney has described the process as both intensive and deeply personal. Set for release on Nov. 4 by William Morrow, the book will be available in hardcover, e-book, and digital audio formats.

“What they don't tell you,” Chesney says, laughing, “is how much goes into polishing, how many times you'll read it… or how many moments you'll have to leave out. But for me, I really wanted to send a love letter to all the places and characters along the way that made this journey such an incredible ride. When I look back, I can't believe the people I've met, the stories I've heard, and the music I've been able to hear from songwriters, other artists, as well as all the songs I've been fortunate enough to cut.”

The book is a collection of vignettes capturing adventures, friendships, and the music that has defined Chesney's career — from his transformation from a high school football player to a passionate college performer, to his commitment to authenticity as an artist. It includes personal reflections on his musical influences and experiences performing in diverse settings.

“We were trying to create snapshots of my journey, vignettes of my soul,” Chesney offers, “and lots of my friends since I started on this magic carpet ride. I moved to Nashville in January 1991, and here we are, talking about it in this book. Sitting here looking at the ocean, hearing these waves crashing, we can't wait. Especially if you've been part of this journey, I can't wait for you to relive it...and for those who weren't part of this journey, we hope you take something from this and apply it to your life, we can't for you to hear it, errr, read it.”