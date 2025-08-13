Top 6 Worst Opening Lines On Dating Apps

If you are using a dating app, you would love to come up with a clever line to introduce yourself. Here are six you do not want to use.

According to a new article by TIME

1. "Hey" or "Hi"

2. "You're hot"

3. "[Sexual Innuendo]"

4. "I don’t really date brunettes, but you’re hot"

5. "What are you doing right now?"

6. "Why are you on here?"

I don't see what's wrong with number one? The rest seem like no-brainers! Especially numbers 2 and 3.

Time says the worst messages are usually short, boring, riddled with typos and grammar mistakes, or way too forward. They don’t invite any real depth, instead coming across as copied-and-pasted lines sent to everyone else on your match’s roster.