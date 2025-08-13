Backstage Country
Top 6 Worst Opening Lines On Dating Apps

Rob Tanner
If you are using a dating app, you would love to come up with a clever line to introduce yourself. Here are six you do not want to use.

According to a new article by TIME

1. "Hey" or "Hi"

2. "You're hot"

3. "[Sexual Innuendo]"

4. "I don’t really date brunettes, but you’re hot"

5. "What are you doing right now?"

6. "Why are you on here?"

I don't see what's wrong with number one? The rest seem like no-brainers! Especially numbers 2 and 3.

Time says the worst messages are usually short, boring, riddled with typos and grammar mistakes, or way too forward. They don’t invite any real depth, instead coming across as copied-and-pasted lines sent to everyone else on your match’s roster.

I would suggest you read what the person is saying about themselfes and say something witty about their profile. Witty and nice. Smart comments don't play well. Good luck in your dating life.

