Avelo Airlines Announces 3 New Nonstop Flights from Charlotte

Randi Moultrie

Looking for a trip? Avelo Airlines has announced three new nonstop flights from Concord-Padgett Regional Airport. Travelers can now fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico, West Palm Beach, Florida, and Albany, New York, straight from Concord.

The airline announced on Thursday, August 14. The flights will begin in October 2025. The new routes will use the Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft. Avelo will be the only carrier offering nonstop service to these cities in the USA.

One-way fares through the airline will start at $57. Flights to San Juan will begin on October 11 with twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights to West Palm Beach will run Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays starting October 23. Then, the Albany flight will begin on October 23, running Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

“It’s exciting to see our partnership with Avelo continue to grow,” said Concord Mayor Bill Dusch in a news release. “The new, nonstop routes from Concord to San Juan, Puerto Rico, West Palm Beach, F.L., and Albany, N.Y. give residents more options for affordable and convenient air travel up and down the East Coast and now to the Caribbean too. Visitors will enjoy our unmatched hospitality and experience the harmony of Concord’s unique blend of recreation and entertainment opportunities.”

Looking to book a flight? Head to Avelo's website for more details.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
