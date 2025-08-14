Register To Win: Travis Tritt
🎤 You’re One Click Away From Travis Tritt LIVE! Sponsored By: Peachtree Entertainment You’re already here so go ahead and throw your name in the hat for a night that’s…
🎤 You’re One Click Away From Travis Tritt LIVE!
Sponsored By: Peachtree Entertainment
You’re already here so go ahead and throw your name in the hat for a night that’s pure country magic.
The Prize:
🎟 A Pair of Tickets to see Travis Tritt
📍 Ovens Auditorium
📅 Friday, August 22nd | 8:00 PM Show
We’re talking outlaw country energy, sing-your-heart-out anthems, and that gritty Southern voice that hits you right in the feels. From “Anymore” to “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” you’ll be in the crowd for every note.
How to Make It Happen:
✅ Fill out the quick entry form below.
✅ Smash that submit button.
✅ Get ready to holler, clap, and sing along like it’s the 90's all over again.
The stage will be set. The lights will hit. Travis will walk out… will YOU be in the room?
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Travis Tritt Ovens Auditorium Tickets” online contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on August 13, 2025 and 11:59 PM ET on August 17, 2025 by visiting country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one entry per person per day. On or about August 18, 2025, five (5) winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and, upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to see Travis Tritt at Ovens Auditorium on Friday, August 22, 2025 (approximate retail value: $200). The prize must be used on August 22, 2025 at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC. Must be 18 or older to enter. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Prize provided by Peachtree Entertainment. This contest is sponsored and conducted by Country 103.7 / Beasley Media Group, LLC.
General Contest Rules apply and are available at country1037fm.com.