This Day in Country History: August 14

Aug. 14 is a significant day in country music history. Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks received Recording Industry Association of America certifications, Alan Jackson won a lawsuit, Rascal Flatts had a guitar stolen during a show, and fans had fun at various festivals.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Over the years, Aug. 14 saw country songs and artists receiving major honors and topping the Billboard charts:

2012: Ricky Scaggs was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame by the Gospel Music Association. Other inductees included Aretha Franklin, The Hoppers, and Dallas Holm. While Scaggs did sing gospel, he was also known for country hits, such as "Waitin' For The Sun To Shine" and "Cajun Moon."

2014: Tim McGraw's "Highway Don't Care," featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban on guitar, was certified Double-Platinum by the RIAA.

2020: Garth Brooks' In Pieces achieved Platinum status. Brooks is one of the most influential artists in country music and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in 2012.

2021: Several country music artists appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 on this day. Luke Combs' "Forever After All" was at No. 23 after peaking at No. 2 in July 2020, "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen." by Chase Rice featuring Florida Georgia Line rose to No. 24, and Dan + Shay's "Glad You Exist" reached No. 25.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable events and music festivals on Aug. 14 include:

2003: When a major power outage affected the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, New York, Jo Dee Messina played an acoustic set in the venue's lobby. After a 30-minute performance, the local fire marshal shut the show down, citing safety hazards.

2022: Fans at the TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, enjoyed performances by headliners such as Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, and Lauren Alaina.

2022: Willie Nelson & Friends played at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien, New York, as a stop for his Outlaw Festival tour. The lineup also included Zach Bryan, ZZ Top, and Charley Crockett.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Interesting Aug. 14 events that affected the music industry include:

2015: During the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville, Oregon, Rascal Flatts had one of their custom guitars stolen. The instrument was later recovered by law enforcement, and the duo declined to press charges against the two teenagers who had taken it.

2015: Record producer Bob Johnston, who helped shape modern country music, died at the age of 83. He produced albums for Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson and was a staunch visionary for artists' rights.

2017: A North Carolina judge dismissed a copyright infringement claim filed by songwriter Timothy Arnett against Alan Jackson. Arnett had claimed that Jackson's song "Remember When" was similar to his hit "Remember Me."