We Made Chocolate Cheese Fudge-Here’s How It Went

As a lover of all things food and cooking, I'm always on the hunt for new and unusual recipes to test. I saw a viral social media trend of making chocolate cheese fudge. So, I just knew I would be making it soon. I'm not sure who was bold enough to sample this the first time. But, we'll see if it works.

Why Chocolate Cheese Fudge May Work

I'm guessing that maybe the cheese subs for the typical marshmallow cream I typically see in fudge to give it that creamy texture we love. The post I saw about the chocolate cheese fudge trend promises taste testers never detected the recipe contained processed Velveeta Cheese!

Now, this is by no means a dish we want to consume on the regular. It is full of butter, lots of sugar and, of course, the above mentioned cheese. However, curiosity has gotten the better of me. Hence, we will dive in and see what happens with this chocolate cheese fudge experiment.

I'll show you the easy steps with just a few ingredients. Then, we'll give it a taste and share our honest opinions on chocolate cheese fudge. Who knows...this new concoction may become a staple on you holiday dessert table! LOL

Our Thoughts

So, after making and tasting chocolate cheese fudge here's our honest assessment. The ingredients were simple and easy to find. The process was also simple even for non-cooks. The waiting was the hardest part. Oh, and get your muscles ready. The kneading takes a little pressure. But, it's also easy and quick.

As for the taste...we found it creamy. And the cheese taste was undetectable as promised. It blew my mind. In a word...scrumptious! Will I make it often? Because of the caloric content...no. Will I make it again? Probably yes! It's fun. I hope you enjoy it.