What Would You Do Wednesday Sleeping Over
So you are in a new relationship, but you have a 14-year-old daughter. Do you let this new man sleep over? How about with your daughter there? This kinda seems like a no-brainer. Here is the question.
My ex-husband and I are fighting over my new boyfriend. He doesn't want my boyfriend sleeping over when our 14-year-old daughter is home. He says it's inappropriate. My boyfriend and I have been dating for several months. My daughter likes him and understands we have a relationship. I think my husband is jealous. He says a teenager shouldn't be exposed to a parent sleeping with someone they are not married to. I disagree and think my 14-year-old is mature enough to understand what's happening. Our family is now getting involved in the argument. Is it wrong if my boyfriend sleeps over?
How did the Country 103.7 listeners respond? Check it out below.