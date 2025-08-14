Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

What Would You Do Wednesday Sleeping Over

So you are in a new relationship, but you have a 14-year-old daughter. Do you let this new man sleep over? How about with your daughter there? This kinda seems…

Rob Tanner
Dirty bare feet of a sleeping person showing out of the blanket on a bed. Hygiene or unsanitary conditions concept
Koldunov/ Getty Images

So you are in a new relationship, but you have a 14-year-old daughter. Do you let this new man sleep over? How about with your daughter there? This kinda seems like a no-brainer. Here is the question.

My ex-husband and I are fighting over my new boyfriend. He doesn't want my boyfriend sleeping over when our 14-year-old daughter is home. He says it's inappropriate. My boyfriend and I have been dating for several months. My daughter likes him and understands we have a relationship. I think my husband is jealous. He says a teenager shouldn't be exposed to a parent sleeping with someone they are not married to. I disagree and think my 14-year-old is mature enough to understand what's happening. Our family is now getting involved in the argument. Is it wrong if my boyfriend sleeps over?

How did the Country 103.7 listeners respond? Check it out below.

DatingSleep
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
coyote joes
Country 103.7Chase Matthews Makes A Special Announcement On Tanner In The Morning ShowRob Tanner
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Uptown Skyline
Country 103.7Charlotte Is The Most Popular City Inspired Baby NameRob Tanner
Jelly Roll stands in the water on stage wearing black.
Country 103.7Jelly Roll Gives Inspirational Pep Talk To NFL TeamRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect