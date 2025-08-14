What Would You Do Wednesday Sleeping Over

So you are in a new relationship, but you have a 14-year-old daughter. Do you let this new man sleep over? How about with your daughter there? This kinda seems like a no-brainer. Here is the question.

My ex-husband and I are fighting over my new boyfriend. He doesn't want my boyfriend sleeping over when our 14-year-old daughter is home. He says it's inappropriate. My boyfriend and I have been dating for several months. My daughter likes him and understands we have a relationship. I think my husband is jealous. He says a teenager shouldn't be exposed to a parent sleeping with someone they are not married to. I disagree and think my 14-year-old is mature enough to understand what's happening. Our family is now getting involved in the argument. Is it wrong if my boyfriend sleeps over?