Zach Top Participates in Gender Reveal On Stage, Delights Fans at WV Fair

Zach Top brought a personal and humorous touch to his recent performance at the West Virginia State Fair when he helped a couple reveal the gender of their baby. During the lively set, Top participated in the gender reveal for Kelsey and Dalton, who had requested his involvement as a fun way to celebrate the milestone with their family and the audience. Kelsey noted that Top's song “There's the Sun” was the first dance song at their wedding last October, making the announcement especially meaningful.

In a lighthearted twist, Top initially held up a blank page, prompting laughter from the crowd, before flipping it over to reveal “IT'S A GIRL.” Top quickly realized his mistake and said, “I messed that up,” earning a roar of laughter from the crowd. However, he quickly recovered and was proud to officially announce that the couple would be having a baby girl. “If you didn't see it, it's a girl. Congratulations, Kelsey and Dalton, you're having a baby girl,” he announced excitedly. The audience reacted with kind congratulations that made the experience that much more special for the couple.

Kelsey later reflected on the experience, telling Country Now, “When we found out the gender of our first baby recently, I thought who better to announce it than Zach Top himself — how many people can say the artist of their first dance song announced the gender of their firstborn. Pretty sweet.” She added in a statement, “I am still so excited about this! It was so sweet for him to do this. I joked and told him we would name her ‘Zachena'.”