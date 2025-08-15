Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Viral Video Mom Tells People Not To Judge Her On Her Second Child

This hilarious mom reacted after someone posted a video about how she judges people based on how well their kids behave. The mom begged people to judge her on her…

Rob Tanner
Happy kids play outdoor. Children skipping rope in sunny garden. Summer holiday fun. (Summer Alert: Beware of These Risky Activities for Kids)
FamVeld/ Getty Images

This hilarious mom reacted after someone posted a video about how she judges people based on how well their kids behave. The mom begged people to judge her on her first child, rather than her out-of-control second one.

Here is what she said.

"I saw this girl say she judges people based off of their kids. And I just want to say, if you're going to judge me off of my kids, go off the first one. Go off that first one. I can't control that second one. I don't know where it come from. Sometimes I question if it's mine, but it looks too much like me to not be. But I'm telling you, I can't control her. Matter of fact, she controls me."

Two of us on the show have multiple kids and we agree! Which child would we want to be judged on, check out the audio for the show below.

parentingVideoViral
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Gold medalist Ryan Lochte of the United States listens to the national anthem from the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Backstroke Final at the National Aquatics Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: August 15Michael Garaventa
John on the Price Is Right
Human InterestSo You Want To See A Taping Of ‘The Price Is Right’?
Dirty bare feet of a sleeping person showing out of the blanket on a bed. Hygiene or unsanitary conditions concept
Country 103.7What Would You Do Wednesday Sleeping OverRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect