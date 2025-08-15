Viral Video Mom Tells People Not To Judge Her On Her Second Child
This hilarious mom reacted after someone posted a video about how she judges people based on how well their kids behave. The mom begged people to judge her on her…
This hilarious mom reacted after someone posted a video about how she judges people based on how well their kids behave. The mom begged people to judge her on her first child, rather than her out-of-control second one.
Here is what she said.
"I saw this girl say she judges people based off of their kids. And I just want to say, if you're going to judge me off of my kids, go off the first one. Go off that first one. I can't control that second one. I don't know where it come from. Sometimes I question if it's mine, but it looks too much like me to not be. But I'm telling you, I can't control her. Matter of fact, she controls me."
Two of us on the show have multiple kids and we agree! Which child would we want to be judged on, check out the audio for the show below.