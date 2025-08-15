Viral Video Mom Tells People Not To Judge Her On Her Second Child

This hilarious mom reacted after someone posted a video about how she judges people based on how well their kids behave. The mom begged people to judge her on her first child, rather than her out-of-control second one.



Here is what she said.



"I saw this girl say she judges people based off of their kids. And I just want to say, if you're going to judge me off of my kids, go off the first one. Go off that first one. I can't control that second one. I don't know where it come from. Sometimes I question if it's mine, but it looks too much like me to not be. But I'm telling you, I can't control her. Matter of fact, she controls me."