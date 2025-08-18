Backstage Country
North Carolina Highway Crowned One of the Best in America

Anne Erickson
America is filled with lovely roadways, and every highway has its own charm and personality, so no one is the same. Who can forget the iconic Route 66, pictured above? One of the most exciting things about doing a road trip is finding a new highway that has glorious views no matter the season. The U.S. is really lucky to have so many stunning roadways, and now, one outlet is naming the most beautiful in the state.

A Beautiful Highway in the State of North Carolina

The crew at Thrillist has put together a tally of the most scenic drives in America. In the piece, they highlight some of the best and most beautiful roadways in the country. "The vastness of the American landscape cannot truly be fathomed until you find yourself in the middle of nowhere, staring down a massive thunderstorm as it engulfs a distant mountain," they note in the feature. "Or whizzing along a pristine coastline dotted with palm trees and crystal waters that emerge after a long drive through a rocky canyon."

As for North Carolina, Thrillist picks the Blue Ridge Parkway as its top pick. "The Blue Ridge Parkway is a treasure trove of natural beauty. Part of a nearly 470-mile stretch that cuts through the heart of Appalachia, doing it right will take you more than just one day (especially if you wanna hike the Appalachian Mural Trail)," they note. "Around Mile Marker 328.3 you’ll hit the Orchard at Altapass, a nonprofit offering live music, hayrides, and fresh apples."

So, what's the most stunning highway in all of America? It's subjective, of course, but Carolyn's RV Life picks Beartooth Highway in Montana and Wyoming as her No. 1 highway.

"One of my favorites is the stunning and exhilarating Beartooth Highway (U.S. Route 212), which stretches between Red Lodge, Montana, and the northeast entrance of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming," she states in a feature published in July 2024. "This 68-mile route takes you over the Beartooth Pass at 10,947 feet, offering jaw-dropping views of snow-capped peaks, alpine plateaus and pristine glacial lakes."

