Old Dominion Picks Up Triple Platinum Awards, Shows Off New Album in Nashville
Old Dominion previewed their highly anticipated sixth album, Barbara, during a special event in Nashville on Aug. 13. The band shared their excitement about the project while also celebrating recent major career milestones.
Lead singer Matthew Ramsey asked from the stage, before going on to discuss the new record. “We're very excited about this album. I think it's the most united we've been as a band, from the writing, recording, to how we feel about the final product. We can't wait to share it with you. It's at least guaranteed to be the best album released on Aug. 22, 2025,” he joked.
The event also highlighted the group's latest RIAA certifications, with “Memory Lane” earning double Platinum, “Snapback” achieving triple Platinum, and “One Man Band” climbing toward Diamond status at eight-times Platinum.
Barbara is scheduled for release on Aug. 22. Fans already got a taste of the album with the new track “Late Great Heartbreak,” which dropped on Aug. 16.