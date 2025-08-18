Backstage Country
States With The Nicest And Meanest Drivers

Driving is always a interesting experience. You may encounter a very kind person who lets you in a long line of cars, or someone who cuts you off. A recent…

Driving is always a interesting experience. You may encounter a very kind person who lets you in a long line of cars, or someone who cuts you off.

A recent survey list the meanest drivers and nicest drivers according to state. You might notice the majority of the nicest state have low populations. Thus less drivers on the road.

Top 10 States With The Meanest Drivers … According to a new survey by Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, based on states’ habits, from courtesy to road rage. 

  1. New York
  2. Arkansas
  3. South Carolina
  4. Louisiana
  5. New Jersey
  6. Arizona
  7. Nevada
  8. Alabama
  9. Texas
  10. Virginia

Top 10 States With The Nicest Drivers. According to a new survey by Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, based on states’ habits, from courtesy to road rage. 

  1. Hawaii
  2. South Dakota
  3. Vermont
  4. Montana
  5. Alaska
  6. New Hampshire
  7. North Dakota
  8. Minnesota
  9. Wyoming
  10. Maine
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
