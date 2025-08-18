States With The Nicest And Meanest Drivers
Driving is always a interesting experience. You may encounter a very kind person who lets you in a long line of cars, or someone who cuts you off.
A recent survey list the meanest drivers and nicest drivers according to state. You might notice the majority of the nicest state have low populations. Thus less drivers on the road.
Top 10 States With The Meanest Drivers … According to a new survey by Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, based on states’ habits, from courtesy to road rage.
- New York
- Arkansas
- South Carolina
- Louisiana
- New Jersey
- Arizona
- Nevada
- Alabama
- Texas
- Virginia
Top 10 States With The Nicest Drivers. According to a new survey by Maison Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, based on states’ habits, from courtesy to road rage.
- Hawaii
- South Dakota
- Vermont
- Montana
- Alaska
- New Hampshire
- North Dakota
- Minnesota
- Wyoming
- Maine
