Mama June Taking A Viral Hit Over Her Tipping

Mama June is going viral because she recently bragged on social media that she doesn’t tip more than 5%. Of course, people can tip whatever they would like, but why…

Mama June is going viral because she recently bragged on social media that she doesn't tip more than 5%. Of course, people can tip whatever they would like, but why mention this online? Here is what she said on X.

"I am a DoorDash, Instacart person. I love Instacart. On DoorDash, it charged me almost $176. I tipped the driver 5%. Yes, it's two minutes down the road. Yes, it's seven items. We got a little thermometer. Yes, you can go get a COVID test and a flu A and B test. I just learned about that today. It comes in a two-pack. We actually got times two because, you know, there's three people in the house. Ear drops. (She shows a two pack of Mucinex) This right here, when you can't afford the $1,500 COVID, our doctor said just go get this right here, Mucinex, take it, and then take the Tylenol cold and flu severe. What y'all think? I'm not knocking it. I always, like, tip my driver, especially that extra good automatic 5%, but if they're extra good and they are amazing, I want to tip them more. But anyway, I just want to know y'all's thoughts. I just paid $60 for a convenience fee of not going two minutes up the road."

Now just my opinion, but the did already pay a fee to have it delivered and the tip was close to 10 bucks for right down the road. She probably should have just went herself.

