Which Kane Brown Song Became a Modern Wedding Standard?

Every generation has that wedding song, the one that DJs keep on standby because if they don’t play it, someone will riot. For today’s couples, that song is “Heaven” from country crooner Kane Brown. The track is an accidental hit: it’s a song discovered at a writer’s retreat that somehow leapt from studio speakers straight into wedding halls across America. Who knew a little ballad about not needing eternity could end up owning wedding playlists?

How Kane Brown Discovered “Heaven”

Brown discovered “Heaven” at a writer’s retreat. He was initially working on another song called “What’s Mine Is Yours” when he heard the song “Heaven” drifting through the floor from downstairs, where Shy Carter, Matthew McGinn, and Lindsay Rimes were writing. He went downstairs and immediately connected with the song because it reminded him of his fiancée, now wife, Katelyn (say it together with me, “Aaawwww!!!)

Brown said, “So my buddy Shy Carter started singing it to me, and his voice is amazing, but also the song just really hit me and made me feel close to it. It really made me think about my fiancée. So, I was like, 'There's got to be other people that can relate to this song.'”

This personal connection would prove prophetic for the song’s future success with couples (especially those engaged, like Brown when he first heard it).

From Album Track to Chart-Topping Wedding Anthem

Included as the final track on the deluxe edition of Brown’s self-titled album, released on October 6, 2017, “Heaven” reached number one on the US Country Airplay chart on May 19, 2018, becoming his second number one hit. It reached number two on the Hot Country Songs chart. It also reached number 15 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number 1 on the Canadian Country chart. “Heaven” is also the eighth country single to achieve diamond certification by the RIAA, making it a historic achievement in Brown’s career trajectory.

Why Couples Connected to the Song

Described by Billboard as a “romantic slow jam,” the song appealed to couples and wedding planners. The lyrics, “Everybody's talking about heaven like they just can't wait to go / Saying how it's gonna be so good, so beautiful / Lying next to you, in this bed with you, I ain't convinced / 'Cause I don't know how, I don't know how heaven, heaven / Could be better than this,” perfectly capture the sentiment that being with the love of your life is paradise on Earth.

Brown said of his approach to love ballads: “It's easy, 'cause it's just from your heart. You're not lying about anything.”

“Heaven” & Its Place Among Wedding Music Classics

Classic songs like Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” dominated wedding playlists, but “Heaven” carved out its own significant niche. The track ranked 3rd on the Top 10 Country First Dance Songs list for 2025. Aside from “Heaven,” Brown has other entries in popular wedding music, including “Thank God,” his duet with wife Katelyn.

“Heaven” is also considered a crossover song, with Brown’s team reaching listeners who say, “I won’t listen to country, but I listen to Kane Brown,” which helped it cross traditional genre boundaries in wedding music selection.

“Heaven” is more than just a hit song; it became a soundtrack to a lot of happily ever afters. It also paved the way for more of Brown’s romantic ballads like “Thank God” and “Worship You.” If you’re engaged and are currently curating songs for your wedding playlist, consider this modern classic for your special moment.

Listen to Brown’s “Heaven” below.