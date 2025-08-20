Jordan Davis Lands Tenth Straight Top 10 Hit on Billboard Country Airplay

Jordan Davis continues his impressive streak on Billboard's Country Airplay chart as his latest single, “Bar None,” rises to No. 10, marking his 10th consecutive Top 10 hit. The climb was fueled by a 14% increase in audience impressions, now reaching 17.1 million.

“Bar None” serves as the second single from Davis's third studio album, Learn the Hard Way, following the earlier success of “I Ain't Sayin',” which peaked at No. 2 in March.

Davis commemorated this milestone with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 16.

Meanwhile, Thomas Rhett's “After All the Bars Are Closed” remains at No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart for a second consecutive week. The achievement marks Rhett's 21st career No. 1 and his fourth multiweek leader on that chart.

Adding to the significance of Davis's success, this accomplishment represents his 10th consecutive Top 10 hit, underscoring his consistent popularity on country radio.