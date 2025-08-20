Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Jordan Davis Lands Tenth Straight Top 10 Hit on Billboard Country Airplay

Jordan Davis continues his impressive streak on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart as his latest single, “Bar None,” rises to No. 10, marking his 10th consecutive Top 10 hit. The climb…

Jennifer Eggleston
Jordan Davis performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Jordan Davis continues his impressive streak on Billboard's Country Airplay chart as his latest single, “Bar None,” rises to No. 10, marking his 10th consecutive Top 10 hit. The climb was fueled by a 14% increase in audience impressions, now reaching 17.1 million.

“Bar None” serves as the second single from Davis's third studio album, Learn the Hard Way, following the earlier success of “I Ain't Sayin',” which peaked at No. 2 in March.

Davis commemorated this milestone with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 16.

Meanwhile, Thomas Rhett's “After All the Bars Are Closed” remains at No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart for a second consecutive week. The achievement marks Rhett's 21st career No. 1 and his fourth multiweek leader on that chart.

Adding to the significance of Davis's success, this accomplishment represents his 10th consecutive Top 10 hit, underscoring his consistent popularity on country radio.

Davis has reached five career No. 1 hits on the Country Airplay chart, the most recent, "Tucson Too Late," having hit No. 1 for one week in May of 2024.

BillboardJordan Davis
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Carly Pearce performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium
MusicThis Day in Country History: August 20Kristina Hall
Taylor Swift performs on stage at the Groupama Stadium as part of The Eras Tour, in Decines-Charpieu, eastern France, on June 2, 2024.
MusicTaylor Swift Song Lyrics: Ranking Her Most Savage Break-Up DigsMegan Zahnd
Scotty McCreery performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicScotty McCreery’s New EP ‘Scooter & Friends’ Delights Fans with Bold Collaborations and Fresh SoundKelly Shearing
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect