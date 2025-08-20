Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Hogwarts Houses Are Here

MIAMI – MAY 17: Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen May 17, 2004 in Miami, Florida. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. last week said that the low-carb diet trend has hurt sales and they now face shareholder lawsuits alleging it misled investors about the direction its business was headed. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Harry Potter fans listen up! Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Hogwarts houses doughnuts are now available. And, there’s more...supposedly you can get a ‘Sorting Hat’ doughnut revealing 'your house' when you take a bite.

When And How For Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Hogwarts Houses

According to hip2save.com, the new treats will be available through September 14. Customers can find them in several options. Of course, they’ll be offered for purchase individually. But I love my Krispy Kreme doughnuts in dozens. Custom dozen boxes as well as 6 pack boxes will be found in stores.

Now, the special ‘sorting hat’ doughnut will only be available at Krispy Kreme locations while supplies last. And, to add to the fun of the whole promotion, the brand has announced special days you won’t want to miss.

August 23rd is set aside for “Houses of Hogwarts Day.” Here’s how it works. Visit a participating shop wearing your house pride to get a free Original Glazed doughnut while supplies last.

Then, get ready for September 1...Customers can enter to win a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort. So let’s dive into what’s in the Harry Potter Hogwarts collection.

The Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Hogwarts Houses Flavors

Gryffindor: This is a cookie butter Kreme filling, red icing, Biscoff crumble, golden drizzle and the house crest.

Slytherin: Original glazed with chocolate, green buttercreme swirls, chocolate cookie sugar and crest.

Hufflepuff: Brown butter toffee custard filling, golden yellow icing, black chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch and crest.

Ravenclaw: Blueberry icing, Ravenclaw sprinkles, and crest.

Sorting Hat: mystery colored Kreme reveals your Hogwarts house, topped with chocolate icing, shimmering gold stars and sorting hat piece.

Golden Snitch Latte: Golden caramel toffee inspired latte, with whipped cream, Biscoff cookie crumble and golden shimmer sugar.