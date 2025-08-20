Backstage Country
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Hogwarts Houses Are Here

Debbie Nance
krispy kreme doughnuts hogwarts houses

MIAMI – MAY 17: Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen May 17, 2004 in Miami, Florida. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. last week said that the low-carb diet trend has hurt sales and they now face shareholder lawsuits alleging it misled investors about the direction its business was headed. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Harry Potter fans listen up! Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Hogwarts houses doughnuts are now available. And, there’s more...supposedly you can get a ‘Sorting Hat’ doughnut revealing 'your house' when you take a bite.  

When And How For Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Hogwarts Houses

According to hip2save.com, the new treats will be available through September 14. Customers can find them in several options. Of course, they’ll be offered for purchase individually. But I love my Krispy Kreme doughnuts in dozens. Custom dozen boxes as well as 6 pack boxes will be found in stores. 

Now, the special ‘sorting hat’ doughnut will only be available at Krispy Kreme locations while supplies last. And, to add to the fun of the whole promotion, the brand has announced special days you won’t want to miss. 

August 23rd is set aside for “Houses of Hogwarts Day.” Here’s how it works. Visit a participating shop wearing your house pride to get a free Original Glazed doughnut while supplies last. 

Then, get ready for September 1...Customers can enter to win a trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort. So let’s dive into what’s in the Harry Potter Hogwarts collection. 

The Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Hogwarts Houses Flavors

Gryffindor: This is a cookie butter Kreme filling, red icing, Biscoff crumble, golden drizzle and the house crest. 

Slytherin: Original glazed with chocolate, green buttercreme swirls, chocolate cookie sugar and crest. 

Hufflepuff: Brown butter toffee custard filling, golden yellow icing, black chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch and crest. 

Ravenclaw: Blueberry icing, Ravenclaw sprinkles, and crest. 

Sorting Hat: mystery colored Kreme reveals your Hogwarts house, topped with chocolate icing, shimmering gold stars and sorting hat piece.  

Golden Snitch Latte: Golden caramel toffee inspired latte, with whipped cream, Biscoff cookie crumble and golden shimmer sugar. 

Run, don’t walk to your nearest shop for this limited edition of Krispy Kreme doughnuts Hogwarts houses collection. And don’t forget to grab a sorting hat doughnut while they last to find out which house you belong to! 

Harry PotterHogwartskrispy kreme doughnuts
Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
